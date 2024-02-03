HARMAN Revving Up Innovation: Transformative Trends in Today's Automotive World

In this generation, the consumer experience extends far beyond the traditional concept of driving. We are entering an era where your car becomes a platform that you can customize with software upgrades to suit your needs. This Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) approach is revolutionizing the industry's focus, emphasizing the importance of software to achieve post-sale monetization of features. Conversely, there's a hardware-centric approach that entails designing vehicles with components ready for upgrades. This industry will not only shape the evolution of vehicles but also determine how actively consumers can personalize their driving experiences.