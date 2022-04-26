A New Home Calls For Caramel Celebrations

The idea of moving to a new home can be both exciting and daunting. Sometimes it is the nerves of moving to a safe neighbourhood or it can be the agony of finding the right apartment which provides all basic amenities.

But the fact that you were able to find the house of your dreams itself calls for a celebration. Why not follow the customary tradition of making something sweet? Whip together a caramel pudding.

Here’s everything you will need: 1 box of Weikfield caramel pudding, 500 ml milk, and some fruits.

Begin by boiling 500 ml of milk and then adding the entire caramel pudding mix into the boiling milk. Let it cook for 3 minutes and stir it continuously so that you mixture does not develop lumps. Once cooked, put the mixture to rest and let it cool for a few mins.

In the meantime, coat the base of a mold of your choice with the caramel topping. Then pour the cooked mixture into the coated bowl and set it into the freezer. Let it refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Now, mold the set pudding, and serve it cold. You can garnish it with fresh fruits and mint sprigs.

Watch this video and get started!