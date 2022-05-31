A Falooda To Cheer You Up During The Exam Season

Exams are equivalent to being housed in one corner of the room and studying for hours with a tunnel vision. It also means that most mothers would be brainstorming snack ideas that their kids could chew on while completing their syllabi.

From serving a bowl of mixed nuts to fresh fruits, some mothers like to plan out their kids' meals. But besides adding healthy nutrients to their charts, you may also want to cheer them up with something sweet and refreshing especially during these hot months.

You have to think no further. Learn how to make a refreshing strawberry-flavoured falooda by watching this video.

Before you get started you will need 1 packet of Weikfield’s strawberry-flavoured falooda mix, 1 litre milk, 1 glass of water, some chopped tutti frutti, about 50 grams of mixed dry fruits and strawberry syrup for garnishing.

Once you have all your ingredients in place, you can start by taking a pan and adding a glass of water and a litre of milk into it. Bring it to a boil and then add Weikfield's entire strawberry-flavoured falooda mix to it. Boil the mixture for 10-15 minutes and keep stirring it continuously to avoid any lumps and till it thickens to a creamy pulp. Now, let it cool and refrigerate to chill. Once the falooda is set into your container, you can garnish it with some chopped tutti frutti, a handful of dry fruits, and some strawberry syrup.

Now its ready to serve!