OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: A Truly ‘Infinite’ Phone in Every Sense
The much-awaited OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has finally been launched and it’s the dream phone you have all been waiting for!
If there’s a device that pushes the boundaries when it comes to technology and is truly an ‘infinite’ phone in every sense, then that is the new star in town - the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.
If you’re a digital creator that loves making videos, the phone has you covered. The phone’s industry-first AI Highlight Video feature gives you sharper and clearer videos. It doesn’t matter how the lighting condition is - low light, no light, too much light - every video you shoot with this device will stand out. No more shaky or blurred videos.
On the rear, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP Quad camera that’s sure to take your photography game to the next level. The phone’s 32MP front camera is your perfect selfie companion. That’s not all. Blazing fast performance and long-lasting battery life only add to the phone’s desirability. Curious? Well, worry not!
The following Instagram-style infographic will tell you all about the device and even convince you to get this amazing smartphone for yourself. Check out the ‘posts’ and ‘stories’ for more details about this phone that urges you to #LiveTheInfinite.
The phone goes on sale on 22 January on Flipkart and across mainline retailers.
For the first three days, you can buy the device offline and enjoy a 10 percent cashback on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. During the same period, you also get a flat Rs 2500 cashback if you buy the phone via Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI, Federal Bank Debit Card EMI and Zest Money.
There are also attractive Zero Down Payment EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more. If you buy the phone during the offer period whether on Flipkart or offline, you get OPPO Care+ that includes Complete Damage Protection for 180 days, Platinum Care and Free pick-up and drop in case of repairs in major cities.
