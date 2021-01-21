OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: A Truly ‘Infinite’ Phone in Every Sense

If there’s a device that pushes the boundaries when it comes to technology and is truly an ‘infinite’ phone in every sense, then that is the new star in town - the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

If you’re a digital creator that loves making videos, the phone has you covered. The phone’s industry-first AI Highlight Video feature gives you sharper and clearer videos. It doesn’t matter how the lighting condition is - low light, no light, too much light - every video you shoot with this device will stand out. No more shaky or blurred videos.

On the rear, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP Quad camera that’s sure to take your photography game to the next level. The phone’s 32MP front camera is your perfect selfie companion. That’s not all. Blazing fast performance and long-lasting battery life only add to the phone’s desirability. Curious? Well, worry not!

The following Instagram-style infographic will tell you all about the device and even convince you to get this amazing smartphone for yourself. Check out the ‘posts’ and ‘stories’ for more details about this phone that urges you to #LiveTheInfinite.

The phone goes on sale on 22 January on Flipkart and across mainline retailers.