OPPO & Imtiaz Ali Come Together To Inspire New-Age Video Creators

You saw how the film is a great blend of Imtiaz Ali’s cinematic genius and OPPO’s technological prowess. A major reason why this collaboration has been so successful is that both Imtiaz Ali and OPPO are committed to innovation – Ali with his stories, filmmaking techniques, and willingness to experiment by shooting this beautiful film entirely on phone, and OPPO with its consumer-centric technologies such as industry first AI Highlight Video.

Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, Imtiaz Ali, said, “As a brand, OPPO has been constantly innovating and I think they come up with very interesting and cutting-edge technologies for the consumers. Being a part of this project was very exciting for me! Shooting a film entirely on a smartphone felt challenging and thrilling at the same time. I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry’s first ‘AI Highlight Video’ feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos. I must say this is the perfect device for new-age content creators”.

He further added, “The Reno5 Pro 5G is a great example of infinite passion with its exemplary features, stellar design, and exceptional videography capabilities. It truly helped me bring the characters I envisioned - to life. My advice to all new-age video creators is to stay fearless and never shy away from becoming the director of your own life’s story. With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you can explore the limitless possibilities around you and Live The Infinite.”

OPPO has consistently delivered value to users and provided them with newer ways of expressing themselves, and this phone is no different. But what truly makes this device a game-changer is its stunning video capabilities. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G is a great example of how a smartphone can turn into a powerful and effective storytelling tool. This partnership between OPPO and Ali will encourage new-age content creators to take charge of their life’s stories and narrate them in unique and interesting ways to the world.

Commenting on the association Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we strive to introduce best-in-class technologies for consumers. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a shining example of this. Its exemplary video capabilities, especially the AI Highlight Video feature, have been applauded by creators and consumers globally. Our partnership with Imtiaz Ali showcases the magic the Reno5 Pro is capable of - ‘Eyes for You’ is shot on the device. This collaboration aims to inspire new-age Creators and give wings to their boundless imagination.”