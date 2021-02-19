OPPO & Imtiaz Ali Come Together To Inspire New-Age Video Creators
Imtiaz Ali has shot his latest short film Eyes for You on OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G! Watch out for his hands-on experience.
The rising trend of smartphone videography has opened up a whole new avenue for new-age video creators who want to showcase their creativity to the world, tell their life stories and what they believe in. Being at the forefront of offering industry-leading technologies OPPO is helping them turn their dreams into reality with the newly launched videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G – a smartphone that boasts of exceptional video technology. Not just us even celebrated Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will attest to this.
The ace director behind gems such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Highway has shot his latest short film Eyes for You entirely on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, and the result is sheer magic. Imtiaz Ali’s film is proof that this device is the perfect videography partner for all the new-age video creators.
In the film, you will see how beautifully Imtiaz Ali conveys his story using the various video-centric features of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G such as AI Highlight Video, Ultra Night Video and Live HDR. Thanks to the phone, the film is a visual delight where every scene comes alive and every little detail catches your eye. Before we tell you more, you can watch Imtiaz sharing his experience of capturing the film through OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G here.
You saw how the film is a great blend of Imtiaz Ali’s cinematic genius and OPPO’s technological prowess. A major reason why this collaboration has been so successful is that both Imtiaz Ali and OPPO are committed to innovation – Ali with his stories, filmmaking techniques, and willingness to experiment by shooting this beautiful film entirely on phone, and OPPO with its consumer-centric technologies such as industry first AI Highlight Video.
Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, Imtiaz Ali, said, “As a brand, OPPO has been constantly innovating and I think they come up with very interesting and cutting-edge technologies for the consumers. Being a part of this project was very exciting for me! Shooting a film entirely on a smartphone felt challenging and thrilling at the same time. I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry’s first ‘AI Highlight Video’ feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos. I must say this is the perfect device for new-age content creators”.
He further added, “The Reno5 Pro 5G is a great example of infinite passion with its exemplary features, stellar design, and exceptional videography capabilities. It truly helped me bring the characters I envisioned - to life. My advice to all new-age video creators is to stay fearless and never shy away from becoming the director of your own life’s story. With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you can explore the limitless possibilities around you and Live The Infinite.”
OPPO has consistently delivered value to users and provided them with newer ways of expressing themselves, and this phone is no different. But what truly makes this device a game-changer is its stunning video capabilities. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G is a great example of how a smartphone can turn into a powerful and effective storytelling tool. This partnership between OPPO and Ali will encourage new-age content creators to take charge of their life’s stories and narrate them in unique and interesting ways to the world.
Commenting on the association Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said, “At OPPO, we strive to introduce best-in-class technologies for consumers. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a shining example of this. Its exemplary video capabilities, especially the AI Highlight Video feature, have been applauded by creators and consumers globally. Our partnership with Imtiaz Ali showcases the magic the Reno5 Pro is capable of - ‘Eyes for You’ is shot on the device. This collaboration aims to inspire new-age Creators and give wings to their boundless imagination.”
When technology meets creativity and inspires you
Eyes for You has been shot in Dubai and tells you the warm and beautiful love story of two people – Aman and Nidhi – brought together by a chance encounter. Be it by day or night, the city has been brilliantly captured in the film on the OPPO Reno 5 Pro5G.
Imtiaz Ali had an effortless experience of shooting with the phone and is in awe of the features that unlock infinite video creation possibilities. He’s all praises for the phone’s AI Highlight Video feature that elevates the video quality irrespective of the lighting conditions. This feature is a blessing for video creators shooting at night. You don’t have to worry about bad lighting or carry extra lights around. The phone’s Ultra Night Video Mode will help you to shoot brilliant and clear videos.
While shooting during the day, the AI Highlight Video’s Live HDR algorithm made it easy for Imtiaz Ali to film high-contrast scenes like the one in the film, where the couple is standing against the sunset. If you’re a travel vlogger, you will totally love this feature as it will give you some amazing shots when you are enjoying your time at the beach or mountains.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is truly an all-rounder and is packed with a host of other video-centric features.
Every filmmaker wants to present his subject in the best possible manner. This is where Ali used AI Color Portrait Mode. It allowed him to capture his subjects with just the right amount of colour and luminosity while the background remains monochrome.
Imtiaz Ali is also fascinated by the phone’s Dual-view Video Mode that enables you to simultaneously record videos using the front and back cameras. This feature eliminates the need for any kind of heavy-duty editing.
Other than the features you saw in the video, there’s more to the phone’s video capabilities. With Ultra Steady Video 3.0, 960fps Smart Slow-Motion Video you can create epic videos that excel in all departments, whether it is stability, brightness or clarity.
That’s not all. Another exciting feature the phone comes equipped with is the SOLOOP smart video editor that lets you instantly edit your video into a short film to create viral videos and become a star influencer.
Verdict
While watching the video, one thing that unfailingly strikes you is how Imtiaz Ali has enjoyed shooting the film with nothing but just the phone. That says a lot about the variety of video-centric features on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G that redefines smartphone filmmaking.
It’s the perfect phone for the new-age video creators to tell their life stories. So, whether you’re a filmmaker, travel vlogger, influencer, or simply a storyteller, get the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G and unleash your creativity! The smartphone is priced at Rs 35,990 and is available across all mainline retailers and Flipkart. Go ahead and grab yours!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.