MX Player’s Hey Prabhu 2 Takes On a Bold Topic in a Quirky Manner
The makers have truly taken things to the next level by addressing the topic of premature ejaculation.
In the first season of MX Original Hey Prabhu, Tarun Prabhu (Rajat Barmecha) had totally crushed it with this rocking online persona and equally dysfunctional real life.
Rajat’s performance as the adorable Tarun, who deals with all the curveballs life throws at him, won viewers over.
Well, it’s time to rejoice as Tarun is back with his #LifeKeLoche in Hey Prabhu 2. The show is streaming on MX Player.
Watch the trailer here before we tell you more.
This time too, Tarun’s life isn’t easy. He’s navigating multiple challenges. An unexpected office rivalry threatens his position at work. His love life is hurtling down a spiral and his relationship with his parents only gets all the more complicated. And as if all these issues were not enough, this season sees Tarun grapple with a rather personal problem, and that too a sexual one.
The makers have truly taken things to the next level by addressing the topic of premature ejaculation.
Yes, along with all other problems, poor Tarun is facing a rather awkward sexual predicament this time.
While ‘premature ejaculation’ is a certainly bold topic, it has been dealt with in a quirky and relatable manner in the show. From being made fun of for his non-performance in bed to forcing him to visit a sexologist, this new problem has turned Tarun’s life upside down.
To find out how he goes about getting his life in order, watch this 10-episode series on MX Player.
Along with Rajat, the show boasts of an ensemble cast including Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda.
Hey Prabhu 2 is not only high on entertainment, but it also touches upon the important subject of premature ejaculation, something that not many shows have explored. Without wasting any more time, binge-watch this cracker of a show!
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.