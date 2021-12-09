Manyavar Helps You Nail Your Perfect Wedding Look This Marriage Season

‘Tis the season of the big fat Indian weddings. So, you have planned the overall theme of the 5-day affair. The low-key venue for your Haldi ceremony is fixed. The music playlist and fireworks for the cocktail sangeet night is decided. The colour palette of the floral carnations for the buffet tables at your reception has been chosen. The hors d’oeuvre and seven-course meals for the wedding afternoon have been sampled. Invitations have been sent and everything appears to be on track.

Now, just one last thing that needs to be taken care of but the most important highlight of all the ceremonies. While the bride and her bridesmaids are on a hunt for eclectic six-yard chiffon saris, floor-length sweeping lehengas, and the most ravishing anarkalis, the groom and his squad are always amped up about exquisite sherwanis and kurta jackets that define their jaw-dropping personalities. In any Indian wedding, attire today plays a crucial role. After all, we all want to post that one Bollywood-movie like reel on Instagram where we are flaunting our #OutfitOfTheDay!