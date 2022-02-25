Make Your Relationships Sweeter With This Simple Vanilla Cake

Don’t worry. You don’t have to be a Michelin star chef to nail a spongy cake. In this video, we give you a step-by-step guide on how to bake a soft and spongy vanilla cake. You just have to follow these simple steps in the video above.

Here’s everything that you would need to get started– Weikfield vanilla cake mix, Weikfield icing sugar, 3/4 cup milk, 2 1/2 spoon vegetable oil.