How Empty Bottles Turned Into Stunning Glass Installations

Turning glass into art

The bottles that were collected as part of the campaign have been turned into gorgeous Striding Man installations by renowned glass artists such as Tyrell Valladares, Aman Garg and Reshmi Dey. At present, five such works of art by Tyrell and Aman are being showcased at five different venues:

‘Walk With Johnnie’ by Aman (Bengaluru)

‘The Perspective Stride’ by Tyrell (Mumbai)

‘The Striding Lantern by’ Tyrell (Mumbai)

‘Dimensional Stride’ by Aman (Noida)

‘The Lantern’ by Tyrell (Hyderabad)

Both, Tyrell and Aman have come up with their individual interpretations of the Striding Man and this reflects in their artworks.

Speaking about ‘The Striding Lantern’ installation, Tyrell says, “My design concept for the Johnnie Walker’s installation was something unique that I had never attempted to make before. The concept had to be larger than life to represent the brand and working with the old glass bottles to create something new was the perfect fit.”

He adds, “The Striding Lantern has been made with pieces of broken glass that symbolise the difficulties we have faced with an aim to move forward together, with the Striding Man as our inspiration. It is green in colour and stands tall at 6.5 feet. It weighs around 150 kg and has been made using more than 500 bottles.”