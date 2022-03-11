Inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai Home Inspired By Her Childhood Dollhouse
Minimalism is the key to the aesthetic spaces that allow her home to exude old school charm and positive energy.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s home in a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Mumbai exudes an old-world charm and positive energy much like the actress.
She transformed this place into a cosy and warm space by taking inspiration from her childhood doll's house and her ancestral home in Hyderabad. And she can’t help but bask in the reflected compliments her house receives by those who visit the spacious and minimalist apartment.
Before we say anything more, let us take a tour of her elegant space in the fifth episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5 here:
Minimalism is the aesthetic quality that jumps out her home. Decorated by playful elements, intricate artworks and neat setups, her selection is influenced by her Hyderabad home. She spends most of her time in the living room, while she is at home. It is warm and sophisticated space replete with wooden accents, floral upholstery and a spacious balcony.
Her "playful" and "kind" personal home in Versova include a "lively" living room and a "cosy" bedroom filled with a lot of natural light. Eclectic artworks handpicked by Aditi adorn the walls. The French windows with sheer curtains give the illusion of wide open spaces, something that is otherwise a novelty in Mumbai apartments. Finding harmony in chaos is how Aditi like to describe her home as well as personal aesthetic. She draws parallels with her professional world in films and the magic of designing and building your house. There’s chaos in both but when it all comes together at the end you eventually see the beauty of the journey in creating that home.
With each season, Asian Paints Where The Heart Is brings forth much-loved personalities who give us a glimpse into their journeys and how they came about building their dream homes. In its fifth season, it features an exclusive tour of homes of celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol, Remo D’Souza and Aditi Rao Hydari.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.