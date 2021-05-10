Huma Qureshi Shines As Rani Bharti In The Trailer Of ‘Maharani’
A gripping drama about politics in ‘90s Bihar
Sony LIV is back again with another original series that has gotten us all excited. The trailer for Maharani has just been released and it looks like a promising show about the inner-workings of politics in ‘90s Bihar.
Apart from the haunting narration by the ever-so-entertaining Piyush Mishra, the first thing that grabbed our attention about the trailer was the amazing transformation of Huma Qureshi, who plays the lead role of Rani Bharti, whose life changes overnight, after an attack on the state’s CM throws a wrench into the entire political machinery.
Without revealing too much about the plot, the trailer shows Rani Bharti’s somewhat vulnerable side as she tries to come to terms with the attack on her husband, played by Sohum Shah, and what follows soon after. But as the title suggests, the story will revolve around how through pure grit and resilience, Rani Bharti steps up into a power position, and deals with her rivals. How an illiterate woman manages to achieve this in a patriarchal environment ripe with caste-led politics, will surely keep the audience enthralled.
Apart from Qureshi and Shah, the show also features talented names like Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar and Pramod Pathak. It has been directed by Karan Sharma and created by Subhash Kapoor.
Maharani will start streaming on Sony LIV on 28th May.
