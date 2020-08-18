How Madurai’s Meenakshi Mission Hospital Is Fighting Coronavirus

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai has implemented a Six-Stage Ultra Safety Program to protect all patients, visitors and staff from the highly infectious coronavirus. This one-of-its-kind safety program makes it the safest hospital in the country today.

We spoke to Dr Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, to understand how the hospital is leading the fight against coronavirus. He rightly states that till we find a vaccine we have to learn to live with the disease.

He talks to us in great detail about all the measures that the hospital has put in place to ensure that there’s absolutely no spread of the virus within the hospital premises. The innovative Six-Stage Ultra Safety Program devised by the hospital includes:

Smart infrared AI helmets

Smart Fever Clinic

Smart Thermal Surveillance Camera

Advanced COVID-19 Testing Equipment

Safety Robot

Server Robot

We definitely came away impressed as well as enlightened from this interview and we’re sure you too will be. Watch the video right away and tell us what you think.