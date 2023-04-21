ADVERTISEMENT

Powered By Khelraja | Hits & Flops Of Indian T20 League - Delhi Fans Weigh In

From favourites to disappointments, Delhi fans share their thoughts on the highs and lows of the 2023 T20 league

Cricket is one thing Indians love talking about. So, when we sent our in-house ‘people person’, Zijah, out in the streets of Delhi to talk to cricket fans about what they think about the ongoing Indian T20 league tournament, we were simply overwhelmed with their level of knowledge and enthusiasm. Predictions, favourites, disappointments - they spoke about everything! Stick around till the end of the video to hear our sports expert’s views on the ‘team to watch out for’. Thanks to the lovely folks at Khelraja for making this possible!

Topics:  ms dhoni   Rinku Singh   Virat Kohli 

