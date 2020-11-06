Fact Checking 4 Beauty Tips From Your Parlour Didi

I last visited my neighborhood salon just before the lockdown started. As always, the beautician, aka parlour didi, insisted that I had never looked worse; my face was too tanned (facial kar lo), hair too dull (trim kara lo) – and who on earth had done such a shoddy job on my eyebrows last (spoiler alert – she had!). Almost all women I know are used to well-meaning advice from our favourite parlour didis – some of which we have followed religiously for years now.

The past eight months, however, have made us more self-reliant than ever before, and this includes taking care of some of our beauty and grooming needs at home, away from didi’s disapproving glares. Thanks to the lockdown, I have not only flouted several of her ‘rules’ but also discovered that most of them are not even based on facts!

Read on as we debunk some of the top myths promoted by parlours around the country.

Myth 1: “Using a female razor makes your skin darker and leads to thicker hair growth”

This is quite false! Whether you use a razor or wax, it has no impact on the volume of hair growth or your complexion in any way. Your hormones and genetic makeup determine how your hair grows back, and even this varies across different areas of your body. The only difference is waxing pulls your hair from root (that pain!) whereas a razor cuts the hair from surface.