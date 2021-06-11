A Consultancy Leader in Agro Chemicals and Construction Materials

Established in 2008, as a private limited company, Essaram Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd are leading consultants across a wide range of verticals. The firm specializes in the consultancy and marketing of agro-chemicals, adhesives, and other construction materials.

Under the leadership of CEO Shashikant Nemani, the company has secured a wide client base across the country. The business offers project finance consultancy, venture capital fund services, business intelligence solutions, and independent engineering services. The firm has also ventured into installation of solar plants in OPEX model, for industries and institutions.

Essaram Business Consultants is located at Nehru Place, Delhi, a prime business district in the capital.

For more details, email skn@essaram.in

Essaram Business Consultants Pvt Ltd | 1517, Devika Towers, 6, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019