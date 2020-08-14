Dangerous: A Taut Crime Drama That Keeps You Hooked Till The End

It elevates the overall oomph and drama quotient of the show. You can almost sense the sexual tension in some of the scenes. The rest of the cast including Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora turn in good performances too.

All in all, Dangerous is the kind of show you can finish watching in one sitting. So bring out the popcorn and get on to MX Player!