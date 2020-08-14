Dangerous: A Taut Crime Drama That Keeps You Hooked Till The End
The show brings together real life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.
MX Player’s latest exclusive Dangerous is a delicious crime drama that brings together real life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover back on screen after a hiatus. Karan plays Aditya, a dashing UK-based entrepreneur whose wife goes missing and Bipasha is Neha, a no-nonsense cop who’s tasked with solving the case.
Nothing is what it seems and what further complicates things is the fact that Aditya and Neha are ex-lovers.
Once on the case, Neha gets cracking and is determined to find Aditya’s wife Diya (played by Sonali Raut) who we learn later is kidnapped. However, as the story progresses, Neha’s past with Aditya begins to catch up and proves to be a major conflict point. She’s torn between her feelings for her ex-lover and her commitment to the case.
Along the course of this 7-part series, secrets keep tumbling out and there are enough twists right up until the end to keep you guessing.
As the name suggests, the pursuit of truth only gets dangerous with every episode. We are not telling you anything more because that would mean giving away spoilers.
Director Bhushan Patel is firmly in control of the proceedings and never once lets it slip. As a viewer, you are hooked throughout. The series has been written by Vikram Bhatt. One thing that definitely works for the show is that the plot is not overcomplicated with too many characters. As a result, the story doesn’t feel stretched. It moves at a steady and measured pace without meandering. The series has been shot entirely in the UK.
Dangerous benefits greatly from Bipasha and Karan’s off-screen relationship that translates into smouldering on-screen chemistry.
It elevates the overall oomph and drama quotient of the show. You can almost sense the sexual tension in some of the scenes. The rest of the cast including Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora turn in good performances too.
All in all, Dangerous is the kind of show you can finish watching in one sitting. So bring out the popcorn and get on to MX Player!
