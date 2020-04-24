Bored At Home? Here Are Four Reasons To Start Playing Online Poker
The nationwide lockdown has left you with limited entertainment avenues. You have extra time on hand and want to make the most of it. You’re looking for something more than binge-watching shows or getting on video calls with friends. If this accurately describes your state of mind right now, then let’s tell you that you can beat away the lockdown blues by playing online poker on Adda52, India’s best multiplayer gaming app.
Online poker is legit fun. You won’t get bored. And it acts as the perfect form of #StayAtHomeEntertainment in times like these.
Now we know that you need a little more convincing, so here are four reasons why we think you should absolutely start playing online poker.
Enjoy unadulterated entertainment
With nowhere to go and nothing much to do in your free time, you can game your way through the lockdown with Adda52. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or an expert, anyone can enjoy online poker while at the same time polish their poker-playing skills.
Challenge your friends
Missing your friends and want to do something beyond the usual video call? Well, here’s how you can raise the stakes.
There’s a good possibility you might have lost track of days because this lockdown has been on for a while now. But you can redeem yourself by making Friday night plans once again with friends, albeit virtually, thanks to Adda52. It’s a great way to bond in these times of social distancing.
Make some money
While playing poker on Adda52, you also stand a chance to win money depending on your poker skills. That’s not all. The game also teaches you how to smartly handle money.
On signing up with Adda52, you get Rs 500 upfront. So hurry up and bid goodbye to your boredom with online poker.
Improve your decision-making skills
While on the face of it, poker might seem like a fun, entertaining game, it’s also about outsmarting your opponents by making all the right moves and dealing with pressure. This way, a game of poker greatly helps improve your decision-making abilities.
So you no longer have to complain about lockdown boredom. Sign up now at Adda52 and get Rs 500 free . And while you’re at it, also tell your friends about it!