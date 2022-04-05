Best Hookup Sites and Apps: The Top Adult Dating Websites Online Today
Are you in search of a casual fling but don’t know where to start?
Whether you’re recovering from a failed relationship or just want to spice up your bedroom affairs, you’ll be glad to learn that there are tons of the best hookup sites designed for casual encounters.
However, not all hookup sites are the same.
Some sites boast thousands of active members and exciting features, while others are full of inactive accounts, fake profiles, and scammers looking to prey on unsuspecting members.
To help you out, we’ll take an in-depth look at some of the best online dating sites based on factors like member pool, features, pricing policies, ease of use, and customer support.
Ready? Then let’s get you sorted!
Best Hookup Sites
1. : Best hookup site overall
2. : Best hookup site for married people
3. : Best for sugar dating
4. : Best for fast hookups
5. : Best for mature hookups
6. : Most suitable for women
7. : Best for accurate matches
8. : Best hookup app for gays
9. : Best app for swinging couples
10. : Top site for advanced searches
Best Online Hookup Sites: As You Get Started
Before you shoot your shot in every hookup site out there, it’s crucial to note that no single app or website can guarantee 100% success.
It’s usually a game of charm, and of course, luck.
The trick is to choose a casual dating site with a large pool of active members. The more people you interact with, the easier your chances of getting laid, simple!
Another vital consideration is the type of dating and hookup sites you register on as there are tens, if not hundreds, of online dating sites out there.
While some casual dating sites focus on traditional dating that can lead to marriage, others lean towards casual, no-strings-attached types of relationships. Your chances of getting lucky increase tenfold on a hookup site compared to a general dating site.
Lucky for you, we took all these factors into consideration when compiling our extensive list of best hookup sites.
All the casual dating sites we’ve reviewed are well-reputed in the hookup niche and boast unique features that make each stand out.
But to make the most of hookup dating sites, it’s highly advisable to put your best foot forward and take advantage of all available features. This means completing your profile, uploading your best photos, and most importantly, maintaining active communication with potential dates.
All in all, casual dating should be fun and easy.
That said, let’s see what the top hookup sites have to offer.
1. - Best Hookup Site Overall
Pros:
Over 80 million members
Video chat
Open to various kinks & alternative lifestyles
Active member pool
App version available
Cons:
Free account is a bit basic
Boasting over 80 million members, AdultFriendFinder (AFF) is easily one of the most popular hookup sites in the world.
Tens of thousands members log in each day, making AFF a great hunting ground for casual encounters.
Signing up is easy () as you'll only need to provide your personal details and verify your email address.
However, site features will be limited until you complete your profile and have your profile picture approved by the support team.
Be warned, though, that AFF allows members to post graphic photos.
But if you don't mind bumping into some NSFW images while browsing the platform, then it might just be your cup of tea. The good news is AdultFriendFinder allows you to set your preferences to no nudity, some nudity, or everything in your profile.
While creating an AdultFriendFinder account is free, you'll need to upgrade to premium to make the most of the site's advanced features like live streams, chat, virtual gifts, and messaging.
You can use AdultFriendFinder's filters to search for singles, straight couples, gay couples, and even trans members.
It's a haven for open-minded individuals!
Your chances of securing a casual hookup are high, especially if you take the time to work on your profile.
Plus, upgrading to premium will allow you to send and respond to messages, which is crucial if you want to secure a casual date in the shortest time possible.
AdultFriendFinder also has a community button that allows you to join groups and engage with other members. There you can read educative blogs, view contests, and enjoy erotic stories published on the hookup website.
Pricing:
Accessing premium features come at a cost, literally. However, you can save more by buying the 3 months or 12 months gold memberships.
1 Month Gold - $19.95/m (billed monthly)
3 Months Gold - $12.95/m (billed quarterly as $38.85)
12 Months Gold - $9.95/m (billed yearly as $119.40)
2. - Best Hookup Site For Married People
Pros:
Large member pool
Balanced gender ratio
Tons of advanced features
Profiles regularly monitored
Stealth features
Cons:
Limited features for free accounts
Complicated pricing
Dubbed the number 1 affairs app by many, Ashley Madison is one of the leading players in the casual dating industry.
The Canadian online dating site started as a platform for married people looking to have discreet affairs but has gradually evolved into a casual dating platform.
It opens its doors to singles and couples in search of discreet flings.
Impressively, Ashley Madison is also one of the safest hookup sites, courtesy of its advanced security features. In addition to two-factor authentication, Ashley Madison also bills its clients anonymously and uses industry-standard data encryption to keep all your data safe.
Did we mention that you can disguise the Ashley Madison app?
By disguising the service as another random app, you can browse stealthily without the fear of being caught by your spouse or any judgmental snoopers!
Ashley Madison is also feature-rich, which allows you to jump ahead of the queue by capitalizing on features like Priority Man, Travel Man, Virtual gifts, and Message Plus.
Pricing
Ashley Madison uses a pay-per-action model that requires members to purchase credits to initiate contact, respond to messages, or access premium features.
And while men must pay to access features, women get to browse and flirt for free!
Below is Ashley Madison’s pricing plan:
Basic Plan - $59 (100 credits)
Classic Plan - $169 (500 credits)
Elite Plan - $289 (1000 credits)
Since Ashley Madison charges per action, it’s best to go for the classic or elite plans if you intend to communicate actively on the platform.
3. Seeking- Best Hookup Site For Luxury Dating
Pros:
Large sugar baby pool
Real-time messaging
Profiles regularly monitored
Strict verification
Free membership for ladies
Cons:
Not ideal for budget dating
Some profiles are inactive
Seeking is a luxury dating site that launched in 2006 with the aim of linking older, well-off men with attractive and willing women.
Over time, however, the dating site has evolved from a luxury dating platform to a premium dating site suitable for fast hookups.
Male members must bring their affluence to the table, while ladies are expected to dazzle with their charm.
Oh, and you’ll be interacting with 40 million-plus members, spread out in over 130 countries.
Besides English, Seeking is also available in Spanish, French, German, Dutch, and Portuguese, making it a great dating site for one-night stands with international women.
Securing an instant hookup on Seeking shouldn’t prove too hard a task, provided you’re a well-moneyed man or an attractive lady.
Sign-up is fast and takes no more than 5 minutes.
And while most members on Seeking register with casual dating as the main agenda, there have been some isolated cases of people finding true love.
But to stand a chance with the beautiful ladies on Seeking, male members must come off as interesting, charming, and most importantly, wealthy.
Pricing:
30-days Premium - $99.90/m
90-days Premium - $90 (billed every 90 days as $269.99
Diamond - $249.99/m
Seeking’s pricing is on the higher end compared to most other dating sites. However, the cost comes with its perks, more so if you subscribe to the diamond package.
As a Diamond member, you’ll get a badge that’ll act as a statement of intent, and your profile will be highlighted for other members to see.
In a site that’s heavy on affluence, going for the costlier package will almost certainly paint you in a good light, allowing you to ward off competition and secure dates with the hottest ladies on the site.
4. - Best Hookup App
Pros:
Large member pool
Suitable for international dating
Designed for casual dating
Location-based searches
Feature-rich
Cons:
Several inactive profiles
Free account too basic
If you want to put your flirting skills to the test in a feature-rich platform, then Tinder might just be what you need.
With over 60 million members spread out in different countries, Tinder is easily one of the most popular dating sites in the world–and for a good reason, too!
Most members log in daily and are pretty responsive to messages, making it easy to secure a date and get laid within a week (or even less).
It gets even better as Tinder allows for location-based searches, making it possible to hook up with members even when traveling.
Tinder has also carved out a reputation as one of the most interactive and feature-rich adult dating sites in the world. Premium members get to enjoy a wide range of advanced features like rewind, super likes, monthly boost, priority likes, weekly like recap, and passport.
Most of the members on Tinder are aged 18-30, meaning it might not float your boat if you’re after casual encounters with a more mature age group.
Pricing
Tinder uses an age-based subscription model (costlier for older members) and has 3 main tiers; plus, gold and platinum. Tinder platinum is the costliest but also gives you access to all of the site’s premium features, making it easy to ‘get lucky’ within days of creating an account.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect to pay if you're a Tinder user aged below 30:
Plus (1-month) - $9.99
Plus (6-months) - $29.99
Plus (12-months) - $39.99
Gold (1-month) - $29.99
Gold (6-months) - $89.99
Gold (2-months) - $119.99
Platinum (1-month) - $39.99
Platinum (6-months) - $119.99
Platinum (12-months) - $149.99
Members above 30 pay slightly more, but the rates usually change as Tinder tends to tweak its pricing policies regularly.
5. - Best For Mature Hookups
Pros:
Simplistic interface
Fast signup
Profiles regularly monitored
Easy to use
Suitable for older singles
Cons:
Several dormant profiles
Fairly basic features
FriendFinder has been around for a while and rightly commands respect as one of the most trusted dating websites around.
However, despite its undoubted influence in the online dating scene, FriendFinder cannot compare to its younger peers when it comes to features. While this might be a turn-off for some, it’s a blessing in disguise for older members that aren’t big on advanced, tech-reliant features.
It’s pretty straightforward to use and perfectly accommodates the older generation.
Therefore, if you’re in search of a hookup site that keeps things simple, then FriendFinder might be your cup of tea.
Signing up is free and should take you around 5-10 minutes.
We’d recommend browsing on the desktop version as the Android and iOS apps aren’t intuitive enough and tend to lag a lot, which can take away from your online dating experience.
Overall, FriendFinder is a great place to try your luck if you’re not into the flashy (and potentially costly) features that come with trendier hookup sites.
Pricing:
Silver (1-month) - $22.94
Silver (3-months) - $39.94
Gold (1 month) - $34.94
Gold (3 months) - $59.94
6. - Best Hookup Site For Women
Pros:
Women initiate conversations
Easy to register & use
Balanced gender ratio
Active member pool
Free registration
Feature-rich
Cons:
Men cant initiate contact
Features can get complicated
Bumble is a popular dating app known for its unique approach to member communication.
Unlike other sites where any member can initiate contact, Bumble only allows women to kick start conversations, which, although unusual, can also end up working in men’s favor.
Think about it this way, if a woman initiates contact, then she’s probably interested in you, meaning you won’t need to send virtual gifts or use cash-hungry features to stand out.
And for women, it also translates to less spam and uninteresting conversations as you’ll be firmly in control over who you engage with.
Win-win for everyone!
Be warned, though, that you’ll need to be active on Bumble as matches expire if men don’t respond to approaches within 24 hours.
Some of Bumble’s features you can take advantage of include Match Extension (adds another 24 hours before a match expires), Spotlight, SuperSwipes, Travel Mode, Backtrack, and Beeline.
Pricing:
Monthly Premium - $22.99
3-Month Premium - $46.99
Premium (lifetime) - $139.99
Bumble also allows you to buy Boosts ($9.99/m) and Spotlights ($5.99 each) to supplement your basic subscription, which should give you an edge over other members on the site.
7. - Best For Behavioral Matchmaking
Pros:
Uses behavioral matchmaking to suggest profiles
Large member pool
Available in 25 different languages
Active members
Cons:
Free accounts have ads
Not the most responsive support
Several inactive profiles
Although not exclusively designed for casual encounters, Zoosk can be a great place to try your luck as it boasts over 40 million members.
One of Zoosk’s standout features is dubbed SmartPick - a matchmaking algorithm that suggests members based on your browsing behavior. This means your search queries and profiles viewed will play huge roles in determining suggested profiles.
Zoosk is also available via the app and allows members to report or block suspicious accounts.
Some of Zoosk’s noteworthy features include Boost (increase visibility), Super Send (send flirty messages to several members at once), Carousel, Smart Pick, and Great Dates (for virtual dating).
8. - Best Hookup App For Gay Men
Pros:
Feature-rich
Location-based dating
Millions of active users
A niche site for gay men
Cons:
Annoying ads on free accounts
No web version
Not the most responsive support
If you’re a man in search of casual hookups with other guys, then you’ll enjoy cruising the streets of Grindr.
The hookup app boasts millions of active members in search of no-strings-attached kinds of relationships and can thus be your ‘digital wingman’ if used correctly.
Sign-up is a breeze and should take less than 5 minutes.
While you can browse profiles and send messages with a free account, upgrading to premium gives you access to features like Unsend, Expiring Photos, and Chat Translate.
Grindr’s geo-location matching feature allows you to find gay singles in your area, which makes the hookup process a lot smoother, especially if you travel regularly.
9. - Best For Swinging Couples
Pros:
Strict verification
Open to couple registration
Open to all sexual fantasies
Responsive app
Cons:
No web version
Several fake profiles
Mandatory facebook sync
Not too many online dating platforms cater to the needs of open-minded couples like Feeld.
By creating an account on Feeld, you’ll get to interact with thousands of couples and singles that are into the alternative lifestyle.
It’s a no-judgment platform that allows members to express their sexualities.
Signing up via Facebook is mandatory, but you can hide your profile by upgrading to premium. While most members are against the mandatory facebook sync, it comes with its merits as it reduces the number of fake profiles and pseudos on the platform.
Feeld will work best if you’re in an open relationship or want to embark on a sexual adventure with your partner.
Most members are active and willing to turn things up a notch, but only if you are!
10. - Top Hookup Site for Advanced Searches
Pros:
Millions of members
Available in several countries
Suitable for casual & serious dating
Simplistic website
Cons:
Not the most responsive support
Several fake profiles
Match.com has been in the online dating scene since the 1990s and continues to cement its status as an industry heavyweight.
Although not as popular as before, Match.com has its fair share of loyal members in search of short-term flings and, at times, serious relationships.
Match.com has several search filters that allow you to find a suitable candidate to fulfill your sexual fantasies. You can make searches based on factors like age, location, preferences, and ethnicity.
Be warned, though, that competition for hot ladies can get stiff on Match.com, meaning you’ll need to complete your profile and upload stunning photos.
Upgrading to premium can also boost your chances of securing a one-night stand on Match.com.
11. - Best For Location-based Matching
Pros:
Big on advanced tech
Matches based on location
Suitable for young users
Active members
Cons:
Not too many members
Too complex for some
No web version
Although not as popular as other hookup sites on the list, Happn doesn’t disappoint when it comes to member quality.
Sure, you’ll be interacting with a relatively smaller pool of members, but the good news is almost every member on the platform is active, save for a couple of fake profiles.
Happn is particularly useful for location-based dating, especially if you’re in a highly-populated urban area.
The app allows you to search for other members within your immediate location, which makes it a lot easier to secure fast hookups if the other party is interested.
You can also take advantage of Happn’s advanced features like Invisibility Mode, Unlimited Likes, and FlashNotes to make the dating process a lot smoother.
12. - Best For Casual Relationships
Pros:
Matches using a compatibility model
Easy to use
Responsive app
Cons:
App version only
Some members upload fake photos
Several fake profiles
If you’re looking to get into a short-term casual relationship, then you might want to give Hinge a shot.
Since launching in 2012, Hinge claims to have helped thousands find their better halves. The app is not your typical hookup platform, as it focuses more on meaningful relationships than one-night stands.
However, you can easily find an interesting match that makes your days (and nights) if you play your cards well. The trick is to complete your profile and upload your best photos.
Hinge uses a compatibility model to suggest members that meet your stated preferences and dating behavior while on the app.
This increases the chances of finding someone interested in a no-strings-attached relationship, but who knows, you might just stumble across your long-lost soulmate.
13. - Strictly Designed for Hookups
Pros:
Over 3 million app downloads
Strictly for sexting & hookups
Active members
Cons:
Most members are male
More talk than action
App version only
Pure is a one-of-a-kind hookup app that urges members to advertise their weird fetishes and sexual preferences.
It’s a haven for open-minded people with unique fetishes.
Once you register on Pure, you’ll be redirected to your profile where you can create short, catchy ads to attract like-minded members.
The catchier your advertising phrase, the likelier you’ll find a sexting mate on the platform.
Unfortunately, most people use the app to flirt and sext without the intention of meeting physically.
So if you’re after some toothless nasty chats, then Pure might get the job done and add some glitz to your otherwise boring nights.
14. - Best for Lesbian Casual Hookups
Pros:
Hookup app for lesbians
Active member pool
Free profiles can send messages
Geo location matching
Feature-rich
Cons:
App version only
Not suitable for long-distances
Several fake profiles
Her claims to be the leading lesbian app in the world–and rightfully so–as it boasts over 350,000 weekly logins in over 55 countries.
The hookup app opens its doors to bisexual, straight, and queer women.
Although Her primarily makes suggestions based on location, you can also search using filters like age, sexual preferences, personality, and hobbies.
Her also has a strict verification process designed to keep frauds out of its corridors. However, you’re still likely to stumble across some fake or suspicious profiles when browsing the app.
The Best Hookup Sites - FAQs
What is a Hookup App?
A hookup app is an online platform designed to cater to the needs of members in search of casual flings.
Hookup apps operate in a similar fashion to dating apps, the main difference being they're geared more towards casual relationships than serious ones that can lead to marriage.
Are Hookup Sites and Apps Safe?
Not all hookup sites and apps are safe, as some are full of scammers using fake profiles.
As a result, it is important to register on hookup sites and apps that prioritize member safety and anonymity.
All the hookup sites we've reviewed are safe, with some like Ashley Madison, AdultFriendFinder, and Seeking using advanced security features to enhance overall safety and protect user data.
Is it Easy to Find a Partner Using the Best Hookup Sites?
While hookup sites will make the task of finding a partner a lot easier, you'll still need to do your part to come off as a charming individual.
The trick is to complete your profile, upload your best photos and maintain active communication. You should also make use of advanced features to get a headstart on competitors.
What Hookup Sites Actually Work?
Most credible hookup sites like AdultFriendFinder, Ashley Madison, Seeking, and Tinder will work well as long as you put them to good use.
Taking advantage of each site's unique features will improve your odds of landing a date without waiting forever. It's also important to carry yourself well and try to charm your way into the heart of your online crush.
Which is Better: Free Hookup Sites or Paid Hookup Sites?
While free hookup sites might be ideal if you're on a budget, they usually come with limited features and have tons of fake profiles.
On the other hand, most paid hookup sites boast advanced features that make communication a breeze.
Premium hookup sites also have active support teams that monitor profiles and delete suspicious or fake profiles altogether.
How Do I Find a Hookup?
The best way to find a hookup is by trying your luck by registering on top-rated hookup sites.
If you're open-minded about hookups, you can give AdultFriendFinder a try. Ashley Madison can also work well if you don't mind hooking up with married people.
Is Everyone on Hookup Apps Looking for a Short-term Fling?
Although most people on hookup apps look for short-term flings, it's hard to rule out the possibility of finding your soulmate on such platforms.
The idea is to try your luck, and who knows, you might grow fond of your hookup buddy and choose to become exclusive.
How Can I Stay Safe on Hookup Sites?
You can stay safe on hookup sites by registering on credible platforms that use advanced security features. Sites like Ashley Madison, AdultFriendFinder, and Seeking are big on user security and monitor user profiles regularly.
You should also avoid communicating with suspicious strangers online and, perhaps even more importantly, refrain from sharing personal information whether you're using a premium or free dating site.
Should I Be Upfront About My Preferences in a Partner?
It is always important to be upfront and direct about your sexual preferences when you start engaging with a member.
Being direct ensures you're on the same page with a potential partner. Moreover, you'll be better placed to find a like-minded partner if you're upfront from the get-go.
How Can I Go From a Hookup to Dating?
Most members on hookup websites are usually in it for casual fun and nothing more.
However, you might be lucky to find someone looking for something serious on hookup apps like Seeking, FriendFinder, Bumble, and other dating sites.
But if your intention is to get into something serious, then you're better off trying dating sites that are less focused on hookups.
Best Hookup Websites: The Takeaway
Now that we've examined some of the best dating services, you should be well placed to choose one that meets your unique needs.
If you're into kink and don't mind a little adventure, then you might give a try. will work well if you're married or want to hook up with a married person discreetly without judgment. You can also consider if luxury dating appeals to you.
Whichever hookup site you opt for, remember to complete your profile and upload your best photos.
Consistent communication is also key to securing a hookup within the shortest possible time.
Remember to be direct about what you want as personality and a little bit of charm can get you way ahead of your competitors.
Good luck shooting your shot!
