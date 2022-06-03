Check Your Bank Account Balance On Paytm With Just A Few Clicks
No more juggling passwords or logging into multiple banking portals!
Today, there are numerous ways in which technology is empowering our lives, by making basic but essential tasks simpler and safer. Digital transactions and ease of payments is one example. Present-day, digital-first Indians no longer have to physically visit a bank for chores like updating their passbook or checking their balance.
Leading digital payment platforms Paytm is constantly innovating its services to make such transactions simpler. With its latest feature, users can now access their account balance with just a click.
Paytm's Check Balance feature ensures that you can now view multiple bank accounts and their balance through the app.
Have you tried this yet? It's simpler than you think, and Paytm provides more than one way to access and check your account balance.
Step 1: Link Your Bank Account(s) to Paytm
There are two ways to access the ‘Paytm Check Balance’ feature. But, first things first, you have to link your bank accounts to Paytm - a simple one-time process, which then allows you to access your banking history anytime you want. Here's a step-by-step guide:
For first-time users:
On creating your account on Paytm, you get the option to link your bank.
Choose the ‘Link Bank Account’ option, and select from multiple banks on the next page: either by searching for your specific bank or allowing Paytm to automatically find it, with your phone number.
The bank account(s) linked with your number will pop up on the screen.
For existing users who want to link a new account:
Open the Paytm app and go to your ‘Profile’ section
In the left sidebar, click on ‘Payment Settings’ and then on ‘UPI & Linked Bank Accounts’
Upon scrolling down, you will be able to see the option to ‘Add New Bank Account’
You can select your bank from a list or allow Paytm to fetch your account details linked to your mobile number and automatically link your account.
Step 2: Access Your Bank Balance Through Paytm
Once your accounts are linked, Paytm lets your check your bank balance effortlessly, at a tap. You can do this by following either of the steps listed below:
1. Check account balance in the ‘Passbook’ section
After signing in to your Paytm account, scroll down to the My Paytm section on the homepage
Tap on ‘Account Balance & History’
Click on the ‘Account’ subhead to get information about your ‘Paytm Wallet’, ‘Paytm Postpaid, and ‘Other linked bank accounts’
On the right side of each account, you can see the option to ‘Check Balance’
Click on ‘Check Balance’ and enter your UPI PIN to see your account balance
If you choose the ‘History’ section, you will find your transaction details – all the debits and credits – from and to your linked bank accounts (bank accounts that are linked to your Paytm account)
2. Access account details via Paytm's Check Balance 'Pills'
Paytm also allows you to access your account details from the home screen itself. Your linked accounts are displayed in a ‘pill’ view in a row, which provides faster and easier access to each account. To check your balance:
Open your Paytm app home screen
Tap on the ‘pill’ of the bank account you want to explore
Enter your 4-digit UPI pin
And voila! You will now be able to access your account balance as well as payment history securely on the Paytm app.
Checking your account balance on Paytm is super safe and secure. Moreover, it takes only two minutes to set up and is extremely convenient for users to keep a tab on their financials. And, finally, with the ongoing pandemic and periodic wave of infections, the Paytm Check Balance feature goes a long way in helping users maintain social distance and safety.
