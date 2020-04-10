TogetherForIndia: Every Payment Counts In The COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has put countless Indian lives at risk, from displaced migrant workers left without basic rations to doctors and health workers who are fighting at the front lines without adequate safety gear. It's time we all stand #TogetherForIndia and contribute to this fight, even from our homes. Amazon India has made it easy for all users to donate to the PM-CARES fund as well as a host of reputed NGOs, who are working to help India's most vulnerable.

Watch this video to see how you can be part of the movement. Click here to donate and help India's superheroes.