Airtel 5G Network To Revolutionize India’s Healthcare System

Airtel has announced that it has successfully conducted India’s first 5G trial in partnership with Nokia. Additionally, Airtel has partnered with other brands such as Ericsson, Cisco, and AWS to test the 5G network for clients across multiple industries and conducted demonstrations in rural geography.

The trial showcases the massive potential offered by 5G towards bridging the digital divide by enabling access to high-speed broadband and is paving the way to revolutionize the current healthcare infrastructure in the country. With this project, Airtel aims to improve the present environment of diagnostic and treatment plans.

Besides, upgrading the healthcare solutions, the 5G network will also help us to stream and download everything online in 8K as compared to currently streaming on 4K. So, all the gaming enthusiasts, watch this space for more on how Airtel 5G will let you host fun gaming nights even if you don’t have gaming consoles!