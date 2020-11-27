Top 6 Essentials to Throw a House Party This Festive Season

The festive season is here and the best way to celebrate this time is to organise a house party for the LADS.

Now if you’re wondering how to host a party that your gang remembers for years to come, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a handy checklist of all the essentials you need for the ultimate LADS house party.

#1 It’s all about the ambience

Nothing quite sets the mood of a house party like the right lighting and ambience. So ditch the main, bright lights, and up the fun quotient with fairy lights and candles. And watch your how your space transforms into a party zone.