5 Reasons Why Prime Video Channels Can Simplify Your Streaming Experience
All your favourite content available through one service
Video streaming has simplified how we all watch content. From the latest movies to the best of shows, the choices are endless and everything is available to us at the click of a button. However, with an ever-increasing number of OTT platforms, users are also facing issues with multiple subscriptions, usernames, passwords and transactions. To address this concern, Amazon has launched Prime Video Channels in India. Already a big success globally, Prime Video Channels offers different streaming services on a single destination – Amazon Prime Video website and app, and promises to make the video streaming experience simpler and more convenient for all viewers.
Here are 5 reasons that make Prime Video Channels an attractive feature:
In India, Prime Video Channels is launching with 8 different OTT services, including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Users no longer need to download different apps or visit different websites, and can enjoy their favourite content through Channels on the Prime Video website and app itself!
#2 Say goodbye to different usernames and passwords
Prime Video Channels makes users’ login experience simpler by allowing them to access any of the above 8 services with a single username and password. They can subscribe to any streaming service they like from within Prime Video and also keep track of all their subscription details like renewal date, price, card used etc., from a single page. Now that is called true convenience!
#3 A huge and diverse library
Prime Video Channels offers more variety and diversity in terms of content to consumers. Users gain access to close to 10,000 new content titles across shows, movies, genres and languages, with this launch. They can enjoy blockbuster and quality cinema from Lionsgate, MUBI and Eros Now, across languages and genre, while discovery+ adds an array of Wildlife, Adventure, Science, Food, Lifestyle content. The new channels and their popular titles like The Father, Byomkesh, Star vs Food, Haathi Mere Saathi will now be available alongside customer favorite Amazon Originals like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, The Family Man and The Tomorrow War, so there’s no need to toggle from app to app.
#4 Easier search and relevant results
Users also get the freedom from searching for content separately on different apps. They can just use Prime Video’s search bar to look for their favourite content and get results from all the content partners that are available on the service.
#5 Innovative features
Want to know more about the actors in a show or movie you are watching or want to look for its IMDb rating? Not to worry! The innovative X-Ray feature is available across all content from partners as well. Not just this, users can also create a single unified watchlist as opposed to individual watchlists across different apps, and make use of the continue watching feature to pick up on their latest watch, across devices.
Existing Prime Video members can subscribe via different channels. For those who aren’t already Prime members, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to Amazon Prime today and experience the new era of video streaming!
