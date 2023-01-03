'No Additional Restrictions on Free Speech of MPs & MLAs': Supreme Court

The top court on Tuesday, 3 January, held that additional restrictions cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers, MPs and MLAs.

What additional restrictions? Those not found in Article 19 (2) -- which details out reasonable restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression.

The 5-judge bench (Justices S. Abdul Nazeer, B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian and B.V. Nagarathna) said that the grounds mentioned in Article 19 (2) are exhaustive already.

The Case: After the 2016 Bulandshahar gang rape incident, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had dismissed the incident as 'political conspiracy and nothing else.'

The survivors filed a petition before the top court seeking action against Khan.