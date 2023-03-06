Pakistan: 9 Police Officials Killed, 13 Injured in Balochistan Suicide Attack

At least nine police officials were killed and 13 others injured in a suicide blast on Monday, 6 March in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

What happened? The incident occurred when a suicide bomber rammed his bike into a police van, which was carrying soldiers of the Balochistan Constabulary, and set off the explosive in Kunbri, Bolan.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident. However, previous such attacks have been linked to Baloch militants.

What did the police say? Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahmood Notezai said that the blast occurred when personnel were returning from Quetta to Sibi. "They were returning after completing security duties for the Sibi festival which ended yesterday," he said, according to news agency PTI.