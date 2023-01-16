'Govt Wants Its Representatives In Collegium': Law Minister Writes To CJI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has reportedly written to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud suggesting that government representatives be included in the Supreme Court collegium, which decides on the appointment of judges.

Why? According to the law minister, this will bring transparency and public accountability to the 25-year-old Collegium system.

Rijiju has also said that state representatives should be part of the High Court collegium.

The letter is the latest in an ongoing tussle between the government and judiciary over the process of appointment of judges.

Over a month ago Rijiju had criticised the current procedure for being "opaque" and lacking "transparency and accountability."

According to media reports, he also recently said that the collegium system, which is an administrative job "is keeping the judges extremely busy" and impacting their duties as judges.