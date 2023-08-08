Explained: The Kylian Mbappe Saga – Why Is the Superstar at War With His Club?

For football fans, Kylian Mbappe embodies a plethora of exemplary achievements. A FIFA World Cup winner, a World Cup Golden Boot winner, a six-time French top-flight champion, and recently, the captain of the France national team. All of this, at the tender age of 24.

For those who are not into the sport, Kylian Mbappe could be reduced to a name – one that has been unceasingly doing rounds in the news updates since last month, and will be doing so for three more weeks.