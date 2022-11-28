3 Out of 4 People in Low-Income Countries Affected by Oral Diseases: WHO Report

Nearly half of the global population, 45 percent or 3.5 billion people from 194 countries, suffers from oral diseases.
A new report published by the World Health Organization earlier in November says that over the last 30 years, oral diseases have increased by 1 billion globally.
The Big Numbers:
An estimated 2.5 billion people suffer from untreated dental caries (or tooth decay)
1 billion people suffer from severe gum disease (which causes total tooth loss)
Nearly 3,80,000 people suffer from oral cancers every year
Major Risk Factors: The report pointed toward two major risk factors:
Tobacco and alcohol
But it added that lack of access to healthcare is also one of the reasons since oral health is expensive, “requires high out-of-pocket expenditures,” and one needs to consult a specialised doctor for it separately.
The report stated,
The Way Ahead. The report suggests that countries:
Spread awareness about common risk factors
Make oral health services a part of primary health care
Integrate data about oral healthcare into national health monitoring systems
Train all healthcare workers to better respond to population needs
What Experts Say: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said, “Oral health has long been neglected in global health, but many oral diseases can be prevented and treated with the cost-effective measures outlined in this report.”
Echoing Dr Ghebreyesus’s statement, WHO’s Director for Noncommunicable Diseases, Dr Bente Mikkelsen, said:
