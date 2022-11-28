Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019What we know  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20193 Out of 4 People in Low-Income Countries Affected by Oral Diseases: WHO Report

3 Out of 4 People in Low-Income Countries Affected by Oral Diseases: WHO Report

A new WHO report says that over the last 30 years, oral diseases have increased by 1 billion globally.
Garima Sadhwani
What We Know
Published:

Nearly half of the global population, 45 percent or 3.5 billion people from 194 countries, suffers from oral diseases. 

|

(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nearly half of the global population, 45 percent or 3.5 billion people from 194 countries, suffers from oral diseases.&nbsp;</p></div>

A new report published by the World Health Organization earlier in November says that over the last 30 years, oral diseases have increased by 1 billion globally.

What This Means: Nearly half of the global population, 45 percent or 3.5 billion people from 194 countries, suffers from oral diseases. 

Three out of every four affected people live in low or middle-income countries. The most affected people majorly include those with disabilities, low incomes, aged people, and those living in remote communities, making them “vulnerable and disadvantaged.”
Also Read10 Oral Health Tips for the Festive Season

The Big Numbers:

  • An estimated 2.5 billion people suffer from untreated dental caries (or tooth decay) 

  • 1 billion people suffer from severe gum disease (which causes total tooth loss)

  • Nearly 3,80,000 people suffer from oral cancers every year

Major Risk Factors: The report pointed toward two major risk factors: 

But it added that lack of access to healthcare is also one of the reasons since oral health is expensive, “requires high out-of-pocket expenditures,” and one needs to consult a specialised doctor for it separately. 

The report stated,

“The provision of oral health services largely relies on highly specialized providers using expensive high-tech equipment and materials, and these services are not well integrated with primary health care models.”
Also ReadFrom Digestion to Oral Hygiene: Top Health Benefits of Triphala
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Way Ahead. The report suggests that countries:

  • Spread awareness about common risk factors

  • Make oral health services a part of primary health care

  • Integrate data about oral healthcare into national health monitoring systems

  • Train all healthcare workers to better respond to population needs

What Experts Say: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said, “Oral health has long been neglected in global health, but many oral diseases can be prevented and treated with the cost-effective measures outlined in this report.”

Echoing Dr Ghebreyesus’s statement, WHO’s Director for Noncommunicable Diseases, Dr Bente Mikkelsen, said:

“Placing people at the heart of oral health services is critical if we are to achieve the vision of universal health coverage for all individuals and communities by 2030. This report acts as a starting point by providing baseline information to help countries monitor progress of implementation, while also providing timely and relevant feedback to decision-makers at the national level.”
Also ReadPoor Oral Health Increases the Risk of Liver Cancer by 75%: Study

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT