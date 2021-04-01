Will Move Court if EC Ignores Plaints, Says Mamata; Calls Dhankhar

As voting was underway for the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 1 April, threatened to move court, alleging that the Election Commission was not was not taking cognizance of the complaints being raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee also spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while she was visiting a polling booth in Nandigram and urged him to take action.

Amid reports of alleged booth capturing by BJP workers and ruckus and violence at several polling booths, including those in Keshpur, Debra, and Ghatal, Banerjee said that the TMC had lodged at least 63 poll-related complaints since morning, but no action had been taken by the EC, PTI reported.