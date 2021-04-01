Will Move Court if EC Ignores Plaints, Says Mamata; Calls Dhankhar

As voting was underway for the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 1 April, threatened to move court, alleging that the Election Commission was not was not taking cognizance of the complaints being raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Banerjee also spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while she was visiting a polling booth in Nandigram and urged him to take action.
Amid reports of alleged booth capturing by BJP workers and ruckus and violence at several polling booths, including those in Keshpur, Debra, and Ghatal, Banerjee said that the TMC had lodged at least 63 poll-related complaints since morning, but no action had been taken by the EC, PTI reported.
Commenting on the “Jai Shri Ram” slogans raised by a group of people when she visited the booth, Banerjee called them “outsiders” brought to create a ruckus.
“People who are raising slogans are outsiders. They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by central forces,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier in the day, TMC MP Derek O’Brien had written to the Election Commission, alleging booth capturing at booth numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163, and 20.
Reports of disturbance emerged from Paschim Medinipur’s Keshpur where a TMC worker was allegedly stabbed to death early on Thursday by a group of 10-15 people. The victim’s kin alleged that they were “BJP goons”.
According to ANI, a BJP polling agent in booth number 173 in Keshpur was allegedly attacked by TMC goons.
O'Brien had tweeted: “BJP and their mind games! Won’t work.”
“Trinamool booth agents ROCK SOLID in 354 booths in Nandigram. We have registered complaints for 10 specific booths. All attempts by CRPF to influence/intimidate voters not working (sic),” he tweeted.
He further stated that the people of Nandigram were determined to have Mamata Banerjee as their MLA.
