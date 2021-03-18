Will Join BJP If My Son Asks Me to: TMC Leader Sisir Adhikari

“I will support my son. If they tell me to go to PM Modi’s public meeting, I will definitely go. If they tell me to join BJP, I will do so,” the TMC leader said, ANI quoted.

Further, he alleged Mamata Banerjee’s party of sidelining his family to give prominence to her bhaipo (nephew), Abhishek Banerjee. He said, “I am not a man to go there. We are TMC people. They pushed us away. Since last December, we have been abused. I am very much shocked at how the party treated us. She (Mamata) has targeted Suvendu to highlight her bhaipo,” ANI quoted.