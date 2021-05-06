8 Nabbed, 3 Cops Suspended After MoS Claims Convoy Attacked in WB

On 3 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violence and steps taken by the state to curb the same. The MHA rapped the Bengal government again on 5 May saying that it had not submitted the previously-sought report.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also asked for a report from the Bengal Home Ministry and has said that Prime Minister Modi has called him to express anguish over the violence in Bengal.