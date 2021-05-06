After Reminder on Report, MHA Sends Team to WB to Probe Violence

(Photo: PTI)
Amid a row over post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed and sent a four-member team to the state to probe the matter, officials said, reported The Indian Express.
The four-member team is led by an additional secretary rank official, the report added.
The team left for Kolkata on Thursday morning and has been given 48 hours to come back with a report, the daily added, quoting an MHA official.
Meanwhile, the MHA has asked the West Bengal governor to send a report on the law and order situation in the state, ANI reported, quoting government sources.
This comes after the MHA on Wednesday for the second time wrote to the Bengal government asking why a report it had sought on the violence earlier had not been submitted.
The MHA said that the above mentioned report had not been submitted by the Bengal government.
“So far the report has not been received. According to media reports, violence continues. This means effective measures have not been taken so far,” said a MHA official to The Indian Express, quoting from the letter.
“The letter has also said that if the situation report is not received at once, it will be viewed seriously," the official added.
Since the declaration of the election results for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 2 May, in which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won with a thumping majority, reports of political violence in the state has come to the fore.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that several of its workers were killed by the TMC in the post-poll violence. Some BJP leaders have also given this a communal spin, stating that "Hindus were being attacked by Muslims".
Meanwhile, the TMC has also claimed that several of its workers have died in the violence.
Dhankhar said that Prime Minister Modi had called him to take stock of the situation and had expressed anguish over the same.
At Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's swearing in on 5 May, she appealed to all political parties to maintain peace and assured that she will deal with the violence with a heavy hand. Mamata contended that between 2 and 5 May, the reigns of the government, and law and order were not in her hands.
This has been contested by the Governor who said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on 3 May, after which it was the Mamata government's responsibility to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police has taken to social media to debunk certain viral videos of the violence as fake news.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, and The Indian Express.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 06 May 2021,08:49 AM IST