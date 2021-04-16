WB Polls: Silence Period Extended, Campaign Timings Curtailed

In a letter to the EC, the BJP opposed Banerjee’s suggestion to club all phases, asserting that to ensure a level-playing field, the EC must hold the remaining phases as per schedule.

According to India Today, the BJP letter, signed by Bhupender Yadav and Swapan Dasgupta, read, “It is a sacred responsibility of both the Commission and the participating stakeholders. The right to campaign available to candidates, irrespective of their affiliation to parties, shall be protected. The said right, already exercised by more than 60 percent of the candidates, should also be provided to the remaining candidates to ensure equality.”