West Bengal Polls 7th Phase: 17.47% Turnout Till 9:32 am

The seventh phase of West Bengal assembly elections began on Monday, 26 April and recorded a voter turnout of 17.47% till 9:32 am. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the fate of 284 candidates across 34 Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhowanipore also goes to polls in this phase. Six constituencies each are going to polls in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts, four in Kolkata and nine in Paschim Bardhaman and Murshidabad districts. Four out of 34 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and two for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The penultimate phase of the elections comes amid a raging second wave of the COVID and heightened security measures in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling on April 10, according to an Election Commission official.