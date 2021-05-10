Cricketer, Adivasi Actor: Representation Key In New Mamata Cabinet

The Chief Minister kept the portfolios of Hill and Home Affairs, Personnel and Administration, Health & Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation, Information and Cultural Affairs and North Bengal Development.

Other key ministries remained with the old, trusted leaders, some of whom have been given the same portfolios they held last time.

Dr Amit Mitra has been appointed Minister of Finance once again. Similarly, veteran TMC leader, Subrata Mukherjee, has been once again made Panchayat and Rural affairs minister. Leaders like Shashi Panja, Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee and Aroop Biswas, who held important portfolios in the first two terms of the Mamata government, have once again been appointed as Cabinet Ministers.

Of the Cabinet Ministers, a significant new name is that of Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Rajya Sabha MP and a veteran politician in the state, earlier a part of the Congress.