‘Bengal Has Spine’: Mamata Attacks Centre, EC in Assembly Session

She further said that the BJP had not been able to accept its loss. "Why is there so much discrimination with Bengal? They sent the central team within 24 hours of oath-taking. Actually, they (BJP) are not ready to accept the public mandate. I never support violence. They are spreading fake news and fake videos.”

"The young generation has voted for us. This is a new morning for us. TMC has been elected back to power with a landslide mandate. It is a miracle and historic. This was because of the people and women of Bengal,” she said, speaking on her party's massive mandate.

In the elections, the Trinamool won 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the BJP won 77. Voting for two more seats is yet to happen.