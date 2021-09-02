West Bengal Govt Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order on Post-Poll Violence Cases

The West Bengal government on Wednesday, 1 September, moved the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court order calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged cases of violence that took place in the aftermath of polls in the state.

According to IANS, the plea is 774-page long and contends that the committee, appointed by the NHRC Chairperson to examine cases of alleged human rights violations, consisted of members who are either members of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) or are known to be closely associated with them.



The high court had, on 19 August, ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into cases of murder and crimes against women, such as rape, that took place during the West Bengal post-poll violence.

Three concurring, albeit separate, judgments were given by a bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar.