WB Exit Polls Predict Marginal Win for TMC, Massive Gains for BJP

After the conclusion of the eighth and final phase of polling for the Assembly Elections on Thursday, 29 April, the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was predicted by several exit polls with all expecting massive gains for the BJP in the state.
The TMC, as per the CVoter Exit Poll, is projected to secure a narrow win with 158 seats, with a loss of around 53 seats as compared to the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, the BJP is expected to win around 115 seats, a massive jump from the 3 seats it won in 2016.
The Republic-CNX poll predicted a range for both the parties, while predicting a victory for the BJP in the state. While the TMC is predicted to win 128-138 seats, the BJP is expected to cross the halfway mark of 146 with 138-148 seats.
Meanwhile, INC + Left are projected to get one seat in Greater Kolkata Region, three in Highlands, 12 in North Border Region, one in Northern Hills and two in Southern Plains.
Republic-CNX has projected a neck and neck competition, with the BJP securing 138-148 seats and TMC 128-138.
Republic TV has, however, also announced that the exit poll figures are only as per 1 pm on Thursday, 29 April, and can be expected to change.
While the TMC is expected to win 152-164 seats, the BJP might win 109 to 121 seats, making it a clear battle between the two parties.
There will be a slight dent of percentage points in the TMC’s vote share, which is expected to fall from 44.9% in 2016 to 42.1% in 2021. The BJP, on the other hand, is expected to raise its vote share from 10.2% in 2016 to 39.2% in 2021.
Several surveys including CVoter, India Today-My Axis India, and others will release predictions soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is officially lifted.
Polling in the eighth and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, 29 April.
Published: 29 Apr 2021,06:09 PM IST