WB Elections: Suvendu Adhikari Files Nomination From Nandigram

Adhikari has in the past taken potshots at the West Bengal Chief Minister, terming her as an outsider in Nandigram.

"I am a 'bhoomiputra' (son of the soil) in Nandigram and a regular voter here. She does not even cast her vote in Nandigram. I know this place and its people for several years, unlike Banerjee who has come to Nandigram only for the elections," said Adhikari, who had won from Nandigram on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2016 before jumping ship to the BJP in December last year.

Banerjee had announced that she would be fighting the polls from Nandigram on 18 January. This was made official on Friday, 5 March, as Trinamool Congress released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, with the CM announcing that she would only contest the election from Nandigram and not from her home seat of Bhowanipore.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced in its list of candidates for the polls on Saturday, 6 March, that Adhikari would be contesting the Assembly election from the Nandigram seat.

Bengal will go to polls in eight phases, beginning on 27 March.

(With inputs from ANI)