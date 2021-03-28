Who Tapped the Phone?: Amit Shah on Mukul Roy’s ‘Call Leak’ Row

In a tape released by the BJP, which is yet to be independently verified, Banerjee can be heard asking Pal to help her in the upcoming elections. “You're a young man and we know you do a lot of work. Please help us this time. You'll see there will be no problem,” Banerjee reportedly says in the tape.

Shah, during his press conference on Sunday, 28 March, urged the people of Nandigram to bring ‘poriborton (change)‘ in Bengal by defeating Banerjee, who is standing against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who defected from TMC ahead of the elections. Nandigram goes to polls on 1 April.

Shah also said, “After discussions with booth level workers and party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam.” TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has questioned this claim.