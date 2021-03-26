Modi In Bangladesh: Bengal Election Campaign Goes International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first international visit since the coronavirus pandemic with a trip to Bangladesh beginning 26 March, scheduled to last over two days.

The Prime Minister's trip comes as the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry go to polls. In fact, the first phase of elections in Bengal and Assam begin on 27 March, while Modi will be in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister's visit is of particular interest to West Bengal as his itinerary includes a trip to Thakurbari in Orakandi, a sacred place for the Matua sect, a sizeable population in both West Bengal and Bangladesh. At Orakandi, the Prime Minister will also meet members of the community.