West Bengal Polls Phase 2: Suvendu Casts His Vote From Nandigram

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote from a polling booth in Nandigram, as the second phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 began on Thursday, 1 April. 30 constituencies across four districts are going to polls in this phase of the eight-phased election, which began on 27 March.

The remaining constituencies in Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts, which went to polls in the first phase as well, will vote in the second phase. Importantly, the district of South 24 Parganas will also see its first round of polling in this phase. South 24 Parganas will complete polling in three phases, more than any other district in the state.

The second phase of the election will see the most high-profile electoral contest this election season in Nandigram, part of the East Midnapore district. Contesting from the constituency is Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her former protege, Suvendu Adhikari, now contesting for the BJP.