West Bengal Polls Phase 2: Suvendu Casts His Vote From Nandigram

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote from a polling booth in Nandigram, as the second phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 began on Thursday, 1 April. 30 constituencies across four districts are going to polls in this phase of the eight-phased election, which began on 27 March.
The remaining constituencies in Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts, which went to polls in the first phase as well, will vote in the second phase. Importantly, the district of South 24 Parganas will also see its first round of polling in this phase. South 24 Parganas will complete polling in three phases, more than any other district in the state.
The second phase of the election will see the most high-profile electoral contest this election season in Nandigram, part of the East Midnapore district. Contesting from the constituency is Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her former protege, Suvendu Adhikari, now contesting for the BJP.
BJP’s Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to the people of his constituency to come out in large numbers and cast their vote, for, as per him, the entire country is looking at Nandigram.
According to ANI, Adhikari said:
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari has cast his vote from a polling booth in Nandigram. Adhikari has been pitted by the BJP against Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the constituency.
En route to the polling booth, Adhikari, as per ANI, had said: "Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development,"
Polling began for 30 seats in the second phase of West Bengal elections amid heavy security.
Four constituencies in the South 24 Parganas go to polls in this phase of the elections. These are the constituencies of Gosaba, Patharpratima, Sagar and Kakdwip.
All of these areas were heavily affected by Cyclone Amphan which hit southern Bengal in May 2020. Many places in these areas, which form a part of the Sunderbans delta, lived without drinking water and electricity for days after the cyclone.
These areas also present a test for the ruling Trinamool Congress, which after Amphan, came under criticism as mid-level leaders in villages and municipalities were accused of siphoning away cyclone relief funds.
The high-profile Nandigram constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her one-time loyalist-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari of BJP, will vote in the second phase.
Banerjee is seeking a third term in office from Nandigram Assembly constituency of Purbo, Midnipur district.
For her, and the BJP, the battle for Nandigram is a prestige fight because it was the 2007 agitation against land acquisition in the region that had catapulted the West Bengal chief minister to the centre stage of politics in the state, paving the way for the Trinamool's victory in the 2011 Assembly polls that ended 34 years of Left Front rule.
All the booths where polling will be held in the second phase will be put under proper security radar as most of the areas are very sensitive, and the borders of the state adjoining other states are being closely monitored, an EC official said.
Vehicles entering the borders of the district and cities are being checked by security personnel in the presence of magistrates.
Nearly 700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been almost deployed in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Bankura districts.
Published: 01 Apr 2021,07:19 AM IST