Ki Bolche Bangla: In Nandigram, Memories, Martyrs & Mir Jafars

At the tea shop where we met Maity, the tea seller, Hare Krishna Samanta, is a massive Didi supporter.

"Suvendu climbed up the ranks using Didi’s help. But he betrayed her. He’s Mir Jafar. What do we need Suvendu for? He will go from one branch to another. For his own good", says Samanta.

Samanta's stall in Nandigram's Reapara is located right opposite the house that Mamata Banerjee has set up as her election home in the constituency.

Right next to the house, we meet Rekha Bagh. Bagh says she lives in the area, and all she wants is a job for her 35-year-old son. Since years of pleading to the TMC has not helped, she says that she will now vote for Suvendu.

"I will fall on Suvendu Da’s feet and tell him that I’ll sell my house, but please give my son a job. I have not been able to get him married", she cries.

At Suvendu's sabha in Nandigram, jobs seem to be the main reason why many youngsters have joined the BJP.

"We are educated people. All these boys here who are doing BJP, are all jobless. Because of the unemployment caused by Didi, a lot of boys have gone to Gujarat", says Tapas Bangal, a young BJP supporter, parroting the lines that he'd just heard Suvendu say.

"We have done graduation, I have a degree in IT, but still there are no jobs here", says Bapan Barik, another youngster and BJP supporter at the rally.

Those who seemed happy with Mamata, however, are the ones who were also the most silent in Nandigram- the women voters.

Flagship schemes of the TMC government aimed at women like the Kanyashree scheme seem to have earned brownie points for Mamata.

"We are Kanyashree, we have received helped from the scheme. We also received 10,000 rupees after our higher secondary exam. We've received cycles. That’s why we the people of Nandigram want her here beside us forever", says Uma Mondol.

Clearly, therefore, the battle lines are drawn and it doesn't seem like either side will allow a walkover. Nandigram votes in the second phase of the elections, on 1 April. The results for the same will be declared on 2 May.