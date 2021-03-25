Ki Bolche Bangla: Purulia, Pads, Paani

Till about a few decades ago, the district of Purulia, in West Bengal, was unknown, even to the people of the state. This changed, however, when in the late 90s and early 2000s, massive Maoist insurgencies and violence shook the district, which borders Jharkhand.

Since then, peace has been restored in Purulia. Maoists are no more a looming threat for the people. Over time Purulia has seen public representatives from parties across the spectrum - the Left, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. In the 2011 West Bengal elections, the district voted with the Trinamool to oust the Left. But in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw leads in all nine assembly segments in the district.

With about 20 percent Scheduled Caste (SC) population, and about 19 percent Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, Purulia remains one of the most backward and under-represented districts in the state. In the upcoming Bengal elections of 2021, it has also become the laboratory for SC/ST politics in the state. However, when The Quint visited the district, the voices that wanted to be heard the most, were those of the women.

In this episode of Ki Bolche Bangla, The Quint's special series this election, we speak to these women, who tell us about their fight for survival amidst the caste equations and the politics.