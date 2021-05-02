Prashant Kishor Quits Political Strategy Despite TMC Win in Bengal

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has said that he will quit the space of political strategy, after he aided in the Trinamool Congress' victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Speaking to NDTV, Kishor said that he had "no desire to continue in this space any longer".
Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has held many successful election campaigns for parties like the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Congress in Punjab, JD(U) in Bihar, and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
Kishor came to the limelight after he coordinated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the general elections in 2014.
Kishor had recently been appointed as Principal Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
He'd earlier said that the BJP would not cross double digits in Bengal, failing which he'd quit political strategising.
