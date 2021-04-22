Bengal Polls Phase VI: 43 Constituencies Vote In North & South

43 constituencies go to polls in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on 22 April. These constituencies are spread across the districts of Uttar Dinajpur in North Bengal, and Purba Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Nadia in South Bengal.

This phase comes at a time when all political parties in West Bengal and the Election Commission have come under fire for holding rallies in a protracted election amidst the new COVID-19 surge in the country.

Here's all you need to know about this phase.