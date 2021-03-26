Bengal Polls 2021: Fight Begins With 30 Seats In Jangalmahal

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 will begin on 27 March, with 30 out of 294 assembly constituencies in the state going to polls.

The elections, which will end on 29 April, will be conducted over eight phases spanning a little over a month. The results for the same will be declared on 2 May.

The 30 seats polling in the first phase are spread across the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

This area is popularly known as the Jangalmahal and has a high scheduled caste and scheduled tribe population. While all seats in Purulia and Jhargram are polling in the first phase, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore will see some constituencies polling in the second phase as well.