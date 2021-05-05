COVID-19 FAQ: What New Restrictions Have Been Imposed in Bengal?

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 5 May, announced a slew of new COVID-19 restrictions and will curtail operations of some establishments in light of the surge in cases in the state.
The state on Tuesday, 4 May, reported its highest one-day spike of COVID cases with 17,693 new patients and the highest single-day rise in deaths with 107 COVID-related fatalities as per the Union Health Ministry Data.
Banerjee announced that hawkers as well as journalists, along with frontline health workers, will be prioritised for vaccinations, as per PTI.
So what are the new restrictions in place?
Will Metro, state transport and rail services operate?
Metro and state transport services in West Bengal will be curtailed by 50 per cent from Thursday. Local trains will be completely suspended till further announcement.
Do I need to get tested if I am entering West Bengal from another state?
For inter-state travel via air and long-distance trains and inter-state buses need a negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours. If you test positive at the airport, you will be sent to 14-day quarantine arranged by the state government and the airport authorities.
Will offices be functional?
Both private and government offices in Bengal will have to operate with 50 percent workforce capacity only.
What about entertainment services?
Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls, parlours, swimming pools, museums, galleries, zoos and other entertainment services/establishments will be closed. Home-delivery of food, however, will continue.
What about banking and financial services?
Banks will operate from 10 am-2 pm. ATMs will be operational 24×7.
What about essential goods shops and non-essential markets?
Essential and emergency shops, like groceries, diary stores and medical outlets, will operate throughout the day. Law and order and telecom services will operate 24×7 as well. However, non-essential shops will only be open from 7 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Jewellery shops will be open from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Are public gatherings allowed?
All kinds of social and political gatherings are prohibited. Only under special circumstances, will gatherings of maximum 50 people be allowed with government permission.
The West Bengal government had announced a partial lockdown in the state, starting 30 April, by restricting certain activities and curtailing operations of some establishments.
An order by the government dated 30 April, read that the restrictions were to be immediately implemented. The government has instructed the police and local authorities to use public address systems to make the announcements and ensure implementation of the order.
Published: 05 May 2021,05:35 PM IST