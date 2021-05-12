As New CM & Health Min, Mamata Banerjee’s COVID Check List Is Huge

“We found out that certain suppliers were charging over 20,000 rupees or in some cases as much as 60,000 rupees for one 40 litre oxygen cylinder”, said Nayantara Basu, a volunteer with a COVID-help group in Kolkata.

“Cylinders which are usually rented out at 7-8 rupees a day are being rented out for 100 rupees a day. In some cases they’re charging exorbitant rates for the cylinder but not providing masks and other equipment with it which is not available in the market”, she adds.

“Some hospitals are also saying that they don’t have oxygen. So there’s clearly some black market hoarding going on.”

If black market hoarding of medical oxygen persisted at a time when oxygen supply in the state was surplus, the government might need to think how it’ll deal with this when the oxygen available in the state will be less than its total requirement.

A similar trend was also being noticed for crucial COVID drugs like Remdesivir. However, as per government orders, only hospitals are now allowed to sell these drugs. But intense rationing means that many don’t receive these medicines or that they’re sold out within a matter of minutes.