West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath as MLA from Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes oath as an MLA.
(Photo: Twitter/@MahuaMoitra)
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Amirul Islam, and Jakir Hossain on Thursday, 7 October, took oath as three newly elected MLAs, in the presence of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Shortly after her win, Banerjee had thanked her voters, as well as the Election Commission of India. She also said:
"Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)